Kids Studio: Toothpaste-Resist Fabric Dying Cubist Style

Children ages 6-10, guided by a practicing studio artist-educator, engage with contemporary art up close then funnel personal responses into inspiring ops, wows and what ifs in the studio. Inventiveness using unique materials and exploring the creative process of art-making are key components to the studio experience. Registration is required. Dress for messy fun. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 1-3 p.m. $5-$10. akronartmuseum.org