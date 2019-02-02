Children ages 6-10, guided by a practicing studio artist-educator, engage with contemporary art up close then funnel personal responses into inspiring ops, wows and what ifs in the studio. Inventiveness using unique materials and exploring the creative process of art-making are key components to the studio experience. Registration is required. Dress for messy fun. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 1-3 p.m. $5-$10. akronartmuseum.org
Kids Studio: Toothpaste-Resist Fabric Dying Cubist Style
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
