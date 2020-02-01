Kids Studio

to Google Calendar - Kids Studio - 2020-02-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Studio - 2020-02-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Studio - 2020-02-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Studio - 2020-02-01 13:00:00

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Aspiring artists ages 6-10 need opportunities to question, make mistakes and test ideas. Guided by an artist-educator, students engage with contemporary art up close, then funnel personal responses into inspiring oops, wows and what-ifs in the studio. Inventiveness using unique materials is a key component to the studio experience. Dress for messy fun. Caregivers welcome to participate but not required to stay. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $5-$12. akronartmuseum.org

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Kids Studio - 2020-02-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Studio - 2020-02-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Studio - 2020-02-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Studio - 2020-02-01 13:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Friday

January 31, 2020

Saturday

February 1, 2020

Sunday

February 2, 2020

Monday

February 3, 2020

Tuesday

February 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser