Kids Studio

Aspiring artists ages 6-10 need opportunities to question, make mistakes and test ideas. Guided by an artist-educator, students engage with contemporary art up close, then funnel personal responses into inspiring oops, wows and what-ifs in the studio. Inventiveness using unique materials is a key component to the studio experience. Dress for messy fun. Caregivers welcome to participate but not required to stay. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $5-$12. akronartmuseum.org