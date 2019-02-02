Movies with the Orchestra: “The Freshman”

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Enjoy the silver screen and the Canton Symphony Orchestra as it performs the music with the classic silent film, “The Freshman.” Make it a date night and attend dinner and a movie pre-party. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $22-$32. cantonsymphony.org

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
