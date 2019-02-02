ShakesBeer: Molière's “Scapin”

One night-only Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s critically acclaimed adaptation of “Scapin” comes to the ShakesBeer Bar for a night of commedia, shenanigans and ridiculousness. Scapin’ the Schemer, a Bugs Bunny-esque servant, aims to help two wealthy sons marry the penniless women of their dreams by tricking their grouchy and stingy fathers. Greystone Hall, Lobby, 103 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. ohioshakespeare.com