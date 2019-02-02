Voices in the Valley presents A Blues Gathering

The G.A.R. has invited back four of its favorite blues artists for a night of blues. Join in as Jon Mosey, Mike Lenz, Kristine Jackson and Austin Walkin’ Cane mix it up on the historic stage. Expect awesome guitar work, bluesy vocals, a little friendly competition and a night of great blues among friends. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org