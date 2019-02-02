Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Tribute Band presented by WONE

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

In 1995, Zoso was formed to create the most mesmerizing and accurate portrayal of one of the biggest bands of the 1970's, Led Zeppelin. Each member was selected to portray both the appearance and playing styles of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham and John Paul Jones. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
