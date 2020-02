“Memphis”

From the underground dance clubs of 1950s Memphis, Tennessee, comes the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning musical that bursts off the stage with explosive dancing, irresistible songs and the story of a white radio DJ in the ‘50s who wants to change the world and a black club singer who is ready for her big break. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $11-$27. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.