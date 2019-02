“Dreamgirls”

A sweeping and inspirational journey through 20th-century American popular music, Dreamgirls chronicles one Motown group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. Through gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco and more, Dreamgirls explores themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the entertainment industry. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $10-$26. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com