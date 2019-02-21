Akron Roundtable presents Brandon Edwin Chrostowski

In 2007, Chrostowski founded Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute with the belief that every human being regardless of their past has the right to a fair and equal future. Under Chrostowski’s leadership, Edwins has grown to include culinary education and life skills training at its flagship Cleveland restaurant and Second Chance Life Skills Center. The University of Akron’s Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. Noon. $25. akronroundtable.org