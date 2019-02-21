Cabin Fever Music Nights: Zach Friedhof & Western Reserve Meadery

Tired of being bored in your cabin this winter? Come over to the Hale Farm cabin and unwind and relax during these monthly Thursday social events. Each month features local live music, a roaring fire, MarketPlace shopping, cash bar, food at Cafe 1810 and a featured winery or brewery. Museum sites are closed. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 5-8 p.m. Free. wrhs.org