Cabin Fever Music Nights: Zach Friedhof & Western Reserve Meadery

Hale Farm and Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Akron, Ohio

Tired of being bored in your cabin this winter? Come over to the Hale Farm cabin and unwind and relax during these monthly Thursday social events. Each month features local live music, a roaring fire, MarketPlace shopping, cash bar, food at Cafe 1810 and a featured winery or brewery. Museum sites are closed. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 5-8 p.m. Free. wrhs.org

Hale Farm and Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Akron, Ohio View Map
February 20, 2019

February 21, 2019

February 22, 2019

February 23, 2019

February 24, 2019

February 25, 2019

February 26, 2019

