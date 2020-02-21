Join a naturalist on a winter hike to learn which critters are out and about and which ones are hunkered down. Afterward, warm up with marshmallows around a campfire. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Daytime Hike & Fire
Liberty Park Nature Center - Twinsburg Ledges Area 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087
Tuesday
-
