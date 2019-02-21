Lots of Locks

to Google Calendar - Lots of Locks - 2019-02-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lots of Locks - 2019-02-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lots of Locks - 2019-02-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Lots of Locks - 2019-02-21 18:30:00

Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 465 S. Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Join a PowerPoint presentation by Dave Gates, Summit Historical Society education presenter, about the canal system in our region. Learn about its building, navigation and the people that lived and rode on this amazing water transportation highway that helped put Akron and Summit County on the map. Pearl Coffee and light refreshments are served. Perkins Stone Mansion, Carriage House, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 6:30 p.m. $10. summithistory.org

Info
Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 465 S. Portage Path, Akron, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Lots of Locks - 2019-02-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lots of Locks - 2019-02-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lots of Locks - 2019-02-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Lots of Locks - 2019-02-21 18:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 20, 2019

Thursday

February 21, 2019

Friday

February 22, 2019

Saturday

February 23, 2019

Sunday

February 24, 2019

Monday

February 25, 2019

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail