Lots of Locks

Join a PowerPoint presentation by Dave Gates, Summit Historical Society education presenter, about the canal system in our region. Learn about its building, navigation and the people that lived and rode on this amazing water transportation highway that helped put Akron and Summit County on the map. Pearl Coffee and light refreshments are served. Perkins Stone Mansion, Carriage House, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 6:30 p.m. $10. summithistory.org