Dokken

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

After accumulating numerous charting singles, including "Just Got Lucky," "Alone Again” and "It's Not Love," Grammy Award-nominated Dokken has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, including "Tooth and Nail" and "Under Lock and Key." Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $20-$38. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

Info
Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
