Who Is Jill Scott? 20th Anniversary Tour

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, New York Times best-selling poet and critically acclaimed actor are only a few titles for Jill Scott. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $76-$136. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
