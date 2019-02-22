Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “The Lion in Winter”

It’s Christmas during the reign of King Henry II of England. The royal family has gathered in France. But this is no Hallmark family Christmas. Henry and Eleanor disagree on almost everything, especially on which of their three sons should succeed to the throne. Between these two spitfire monarchs, the French royalty and the scheming sons, it’s hard to tell who will win this battle of wits and wills. Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$33. For tickets and showtimes, visit ohioshakespearefestival.com.