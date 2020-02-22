Akron Symphony Orchestra: Mozart Requiem

Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3 encapsulates the themes of his opera: anguish, liberation, love and joy. Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony” and Mozart’s “Requiem” were both left incomplete at their deaths, without explanation. They have cast spells over subsequent generations, sharing dark mysteries through their musical masterwork. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphony.org