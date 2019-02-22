Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Mixology: Deep Eddy Vodka Dog Days of Winter

to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Mixology: Deep Eddy Vodka Dog Days of Winter - 2019-02-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Mixology: Deep Eddy Vodka Dog Days of Winter - 2019-02-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Mixology: Deep Eddy Vodka Dog Days of Winter - 2019-02-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Mixology: Deep Eddy Vodka Dog Days of Winter - 2019-02-22 19:30:00

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Escape the bitter cold with smooth vodka inspired by Texas’s deepest swimming hold. On board, sample four cocktails featuring Eddy products, each paired with an appetizer. Ticket includes train ride, drink samples, paired appetizers and a souvenir drinking glass. Mixology is presented by LA Office Solutions. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30 p.m. $70-$75. cvsr.com

Info
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Mixology: Deep Eddy Vodka Dog Days of Winter - 2019-02-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Mixology: Deep Eddy Vodka Dog Days of Winter - 2019-02-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Mixology: Deep Eddy Vodka Dog Days of Winter - 2019-02-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Mixology: Deep Eddy Vodka Dog Days of Winter - 2019-02-22 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 20, 2019

Thursday

February 21, 2019

Friday

February 22, 2019

Saturday

February 23, 2019

Sunday

February 24, 2019

Monday

February 25, 2019

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail