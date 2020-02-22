Great White with Slaughter

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

California-based Great White continues to tour worldwide and logged nearly 400 dates in several states and countries in the last four years. Slaughter is an American rock band from Las Vegas formed in 1988 that reached stardom in 1990 with its first album, “Stick It to Ya.” MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $33-$58. livenation.com

Info

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
