California-based Great White continues to tour worldwide and logged nearly 400 dates in several states and countries in the last four years. Slaughter is an American rock band from Las Vegas formed in 1988 that reached stardom in 1990 with its first album, “Stick It to Ya.” MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $33-$58. livenation.com
Great White with Slaughter
MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Train RideBreakfast Along the Cuyahoga
-
-
Art & Exhibitionsred press collaborative
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceClue
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtist Talk: Printmaker Tom Hück
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Train RideBreakfast Along the Cuyahoga
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Groundhogs
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGrape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: Gervasi Vineyard
-
Saturday
-
Food & DrinkChocolate Walk in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsRock the Foundation
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatWine, Cheese, and Chocolate, Darling
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicUrban Troubadour: Beat Music and Poetry
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMachine Head on Tour
-
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsWomen's Art League Exhibition
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsWomen's Art League Exhibition
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: