Jilly’s Music Room presents Copper Thieves Int’l and Friends

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Although new to the rock ‘n’ roll landscape, the band is no stranger to Northeast Ohio’s music scene. Kevin Kless and Michael Kinsella have successfully breathed new life into their decades-old experimental collaboration of power pop punk and “art damaged guitar rock.” Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com 

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
