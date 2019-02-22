Although new to the rock ‘n’ roll landscape, the band is no stranger to Northeast Ohio’s music scene. Kevin Kless and Michael Kinsella have successfully breathed new life into their decades-old experimental collaboration of power pop punk and “art damaged guitar rock.” Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s Music Room presents Copper Thieves Int’l and Friends
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Guys and Dolls”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance“Guys and Dolls”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Next to Normal”
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsCommunity Art Showcase - Ballet in the City
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatAkron Roundtable presents Brandon Edwin Chrostowski
-
-
Charity & FundraisersTorchbearers 16th Annual Anniversary Celebration
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “The Lion in Winter”
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatCuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Mixology: Deep Eddy Vodka Dog Days of Winter
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatJilly’s Music Room presents Copper Thieves Int’l and Friends
-
Saturday
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Events in The 330 This & ThatCleveland Polar Plunge
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatNational Skip the Straw Day
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That“Nick Cave: Feat.” Opening Celebration and Members Preview
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGervasi Winter Crawl 2019
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Bubble & Ice Art
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatBarbara Eden & Hal Linden in “Love Letters”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Sports Theater & Dance This & ThatKiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “The Lion in Winter”
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “The Lion in Winter”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance“Guys and Dolls”
-