Voices in the Valley presents Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore

to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore - 2019-02-22 20:00:00

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

This husband-and-wife duo create an equal partnership from blues to traditional folk to jazz to rock ‘n’ roll. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $20-$25. peninsulahistory.org

Info
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore - 2019-02-22 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 20, 2019

Thursday

February 21, 2019

Friday

February 22, 2019

Saturday

February 23, 2019

Sunday

February 24, 2019

Monday

February 25, 2019

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail