“Black Out”: The Artist Showcase

Centering Black voices through artistic expression is what “Black Out” is all about. Come join these artists at the Civic to see the art that reflects their reality, struggle and liberation. Please note that this is a cabaret performance where the audience is onstage with the performers. Seating is limited. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. akroncivic.com