“Nick Cave: Feat.” Opening Celebration and Members Preview

Explore the immersive experience of Nick Cave: Feat. at a special member preview. Take a guided tour of Cave's visually stunning creations or discover the artwork on your own. Enjoy free coffee and snacks in the museum cafe with friends and family and kickoff the weekend with an unforgettable art adventure. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10. akronartmuseum.org