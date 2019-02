University of Akron Great American Rifle Conference Championships

Thirteen universities from across the eastern United States will be in Akron to compete in the championships. The Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) is an independent conference created for schools that have rifle teams whose conferences do not sponsor rifle events. University of Akron, Stile Athletics Field House, 289 S. Union St., Akron. Free. For more information, contact Coach Newt Engle at mengle@uakron.edu.