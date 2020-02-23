Canton Youth Symphonies Winter Concert

Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708

Aspiring young musicians rehearse weekly with Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians and visiting guest artists, then perform in three annual concerts. Come enjoy their musical expression, growth and exploration. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 4 p.m. Free. cantonsymphony.org

Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
