Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: A Riesling to Love

to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: A Riesling to Love - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: A Riesling to Love - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: A Riesling to Love - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: A Riesling to Love - 2019-02-23 19:30:00

Akron Northside Station 27 Ridge Street, Akron, Ohio

There’s always a riesling to love. Ticket includes five wine selections, light appetizers and a commemorative glass. Seating options are available in suites, dome, first class, table car or coach. This event is for adults 21 and over. Akron Northside Station, 27 Ridge St., Akron. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $80-$95. cvsr.com

Info
Akron Northside Station 27 Ridge Street, Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: A Riesling to Love - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: A Riesling to Love - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: A Riesling to Love - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: A Riesling to Love - 2019-02-23 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 20, 2019

Thursday

February 21, 2019

Friday

February 22, 2019

Saturday

February 23, 2019

Sunday

February 24, 2019

Monday

February 25, 2019

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail