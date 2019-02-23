The Akron Symphony Orchestra and the powerful voices of the Gospel Meets Symphony Choir come together for an inspired community celebration. It is one of Northeast Ohio’s proudest and most enduring musical traditions. This performance, which has created numerous memories since its debut in 1994, promises to deliver something new, fresh and homegrown. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphonyorchestra.org