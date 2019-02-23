Lip Sync Showdown: First Responders Edition

to Google Calendar - Lip Sync Showdown: First Responders Edition - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lip Sync Showdown: First Responders Edition - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lip Sync Showdown: First Responders Edition - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lip Sync Showdown: First Responders Edition - 2019-02-23 19:30:00

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

See some of Stark County’s finest compete in this fundraiser, performing songs from a variety of styles and genres. The winner is chosen through monetary votes for the contestants. Participants include Canton Fire Department, Canton Police Department and Stark County Sheriff’s Department. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $7-$10. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Info
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Lip Sync Showdown: First Responders Edition - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lip Sync Showdown: First Responders Edition - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lip Sync Showdown: First Responders Edition - 2019-02-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lip Sync Showdown: First Responders Edition - 2019-02-23 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 20, 2019

Thursday

February 21, 2019

Friday

February 22, 2019

Saturday

February 23, 2019

Sunday

February 24, 2019

Monday

February 25, 2019

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail