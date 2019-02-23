National Skip the Straw Day

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join a naturalist to celebrate National Skip the Straw Day. Discover tips to reduce our plastic consumption and explore environmentally friendly alternatives for single-use plastics. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Subscribe right rail