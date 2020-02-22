The Kent Stage presents Hard Day's Night

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

This Beatles tribute band focuses on performing songs exactly as John, Paul, George and Ringo did, wearing perfect stitch-for-stitch replications of the suits made famous by the Beatles, playing the world-famous songs note-for-note on authentic Vox, Hofner, Gretsch, Rickenbacker and Ludwig instruments.  The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $13-$16. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
