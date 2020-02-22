This Beatles tribute band focuses on performing songs exactly as John, Paul, George and Ringo did, wearing perfect stitch-for-stitch replications of the suits made famous by the Beatles, playing the world-famous songs note-for-note on authentic Vox, Hofner, Gretsch, Rickenbacker and Ludwig instruments. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $13-$16. thekentstage.com
The Kent Stage presents Hard Day's Night
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
