Since 1996, Hard Day’s Night has been entertaining Fab Four fans across the country. Hailing from Cleveland, Hard Day’s Night performs favorites from the entire Beatles catalog, complete with period instruments (including sitar) and several costume changes. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $15. thekentstage.com
The Kent Stage presents Hard Day's Night
to
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatTedeschi Trucks Band with Raye Zaragoza
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatWinterBlast at Lock 3
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSolo at Sarah's with Jon Mosey
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatWinterBlast at Lock 3
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatWinterBlast at Lock 3
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: