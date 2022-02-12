The Kent Stage presents Hard Day's Night

to

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Since 1996, Hard Day’s Night has been entertaining Fab Four fans across the country. Hailing from Cleveland, Hard Day’s Night performs favorites from the entire Beatles catalog, complete with period instruments (including sitar) and several costume changes. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $15. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to
Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Hard Day's Night - 2022-02-12 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Hard Day's Night - 2022-02-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Hard Day's Night - 2022-02-12 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Hard Day's Night - 2022-02-12 19:30:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Tuesday

February 1, 2022

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Wednesday

February 2, 2022

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Thursday

February 3, 2022

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required