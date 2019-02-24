Barbara Eden & Hal Linden in “Love Letters”

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Barbara Eden’s iconic “I Dream of Jeannie,” launched in 1965, became an instant hit. Hal Linden is an actor, singer and musician who has earned three Emmy Awards and Broadway’s highest accolade, the Tony Award, for his lead role in the “Rothschilds.” Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 3 p.m. $35-$55. cantonpalacetheatre.org

