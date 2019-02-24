Gervasi Winter Crawl 2019

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

2/24 Gervasi Winter Crawl 2019% Stroll the grounds of Gervasi Vineyard and select beer or wine tastes paired with small bites along the way. Crawl includes a selection of one beer or wine in a Gervasi logo glass, along with a winter favorite bite at the Still House, Bistro, Villa Grande and winery tour at the Crush House. Once your passport is complete, turn it in at the Marketplace for a 20 percent off discount. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 1-4 p.m. $29. gervasivineyard.com

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
