2/24 Gervasi Winter Crawl 2019% Stroll the grounds of Gervasi Vineyard and select beer or wine tastes paired with small bites along the way. Crawl includes a selection of one beer or wine in a Gervasi logo glass, along with a winter favorite bite at the Still House, Bistro, Villa Grande and winery tour at the Crush House. Once your passport is complete, turn it in at the Marketplace for a 20 percent off discount. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 1-4 p.m. $29. gervasivineyard.com