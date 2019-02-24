Open Studio: Bubble & Ice Art

to Google Calendar - Open Studio: Bubble & Ice Art - 2019-02-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio: Bubble & Ice Art - 2019-02-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio: Bubble & Ice Art - 2019-02-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - Open Studio: Bubble & Ice Art - 2019-02-24 13:00:00

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Stop by the studio and create an image or two using nontraditional materials like soap bubbles, dye and ice to create one-of-a-kind pictures. Drop in and create your print for framing. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Ste. A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com

Info
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Open Studio: Bubble & Ice Art - 2019-02-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio: Bubble & Ice Art - 2019-02-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio: Bubble & Ice Art - 2019-02-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - Open Studio: Bubble & Ice Art - 2019-02-24 13:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 20, 2019

Thursday

February 21, 2019

Friday

February 22, 2019

Saturday

February 23, 2019

Sunday

February 24, 2019

Monday

February 25, 2019

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail