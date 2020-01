Come to the studio and create unconventional art. Work with inspiration from artist Andy Goldsworthy, using bubbles, watercolor, dye and ice to make abstract colorful images. Most activities take up to an hour, but you are welcome to stay longer. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com