The Kent Stage presents Bob James

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

The multiple Grammy Award-winner, Bob James, has established himself as one of America’s most accomplished composers, arrangers and instrumentalists. His new album “Expresso,” released in 2018, is James’s first studio recording as a leader since 2006. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $25-$40. thekentstage.com

