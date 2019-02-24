Voices in the Valley presents Seamus Egan Project

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

As a multi-instrumentalist, Egan has put his mark on the sound of the Irish flute, tenor banjo, guitar, mandolin, tin whistle and low whistle, among others. As a composer, he has scored numerous documentaries and indie films since. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $20-$25. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
