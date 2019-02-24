Yoga in the Park: Vinyasa

to Google Calendar - Yoga in the Park: Vinyasa - 2019-02-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga in the Park: Vinyasa - 2019-02-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga in the Park: Vinyasa - 2019-02-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga in the Park: Vinyasa - 2019-02-24 19:00:00

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Enjoy an active vinyasa yoga practice with a certified instructor. Wear comfortable clothing, bring a yoga mat or towel and drinking water. Registration begins Feb. 12. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 7-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Yoga in the Park: Vinyasa - 2019-02-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga in the Park: Vinyasa - 2019-02-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga in the Park: Vinyasa - 2019-02-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga in the Park: Vinyasa - 2019-02-24 19:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 20, 2019

Thursday

February 21, 2019

Friday

February 22, 2019

Saturday

February 23, 2019

Sunday

February 24, 2019

Monday

February 25, 2019

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail