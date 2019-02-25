Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration

Kiraly Fencing Academy 304 N. Howard Street, Akron, Ohio 44304

Watch a foil epee sabre demonstration by experts of swords used to fence in the Olympics. Kiraly Fencing Academy, 304 N. Howard St., Akron. Free. 6-8 p.m. For details or a list of more events, visit kiralyfencing.com.

Info
Kiraly Fencing Academy 304 N. Howard Street, Akron, Ohio 44304
