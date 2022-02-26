2/26 Brave and Crazy: Tribute to Melissa Etheridge% Brave and Crazy celebrates the music of Melissa Etheridge and more. Enjoy Colleen Cannon-Scully on lead vocals, Mark Scully on guitar, Valerie Berke Sciarra on keys and vocals, Ken Luberts on guitar, Avi Wolf on bass and Mike Barone on drums and vocals. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. akroncivic.com
Brave and Crazy: Tribute to Melissa Etheridge
to
Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
-
Events in The 330 Hudson Events Theater & Dance This & That“Something Rotten”
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLes Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLes Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsEpiphany Arts Show
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: