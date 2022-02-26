2/26 Brave and Crazy: Tribute to Melissa Etheridge% Brave and Crazy celebrates the music of Melissa Etheridge and more. Enjoy Colleen Cannon-Scully on lead vocals, Mark Scully on guitar, Valerie Berke Sciarra on keys and vocals, Ken Luberts on guitar, Avi Wolf on bass and Mike Barone on drums and vocals. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. akroncivic.com