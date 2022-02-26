Jeffrey Osborne is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, musician and lyricist. He is the former drummer and lead singer of the American R&B and soul group L.T.D. Lalah Hathaway is a R&B, soul and gospel singer. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $38-$78. akroncivic.com
The City of Akron presents A Lock 3 Extra inside the Civic: Jeffrey Osborne with Lalah Hathaway
to
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
