Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) invites you to enjoy a jazz brunch featuring vocalist Barbara Knight. Savor either a mimosa or bloody Mary, then tuck into a hearty brunch. Stroll around and bid on auction items that benefit ORMACO’s outreach programs. Soak in the music and then enjoy an array of desserts. Mama’s Market & Eatery, 7249 Wooster Pike Road, Seville. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $45. ormaco.org
Jazz Brunch & Fundraiser
Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery 7249 Wooster Pike Road, Akron, Ohio 44273
