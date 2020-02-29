Create a Monarch Waystation

Discover how to create a backyard monarch way station. A naturalist teaches which plants are needed, where to plant them in your yard and how to maintain it year-round. Learn how to register your way station online, then sit back and watch the magic happen. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org