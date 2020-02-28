Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series: Mountain Heart

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Fearlessly revolutionizing the way acoustic music can be presented and played, Mountain Heart has been synonymous with cutting-edge excellence in acoustic music circles since the group’s creation. Happy Days Lodge, 500 W. Streetsboro St., state Route 303, Peninsula. 8 p.m. $28-$33. conservancyforcvnp.org

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
