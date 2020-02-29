The McCartney Project

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Experience an ultimate tribute to Paul McCartney, Wings and the Beatles covering more than three decades of their most popular hits. Each song replicates the authentic, iconic sound of Paul McCartney’s music in a fun, high-energy, family-friendly show. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
