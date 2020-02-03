The Kent Stage presents Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

These two have a musical partnership like no other. Béla Fleck is a sixteen-time Grammy winner who has taken the instrument across multiple genres, and Abigail Washburn a singer-songwriter and clawhammer banjo player who re-radicalized it by combining it with Far East culture and sounds. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $37-$47. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
