The Kent Stage presents Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

These two have a musical partnership like no other. Béla Fleck is a sixteen-time Grammy winner who has taken the instrument across multiple genres, and Abigail Washburn a singer-songwriter and clawhammer banjo player who re-radicalized it by combining it with Far East culture and sounds. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $37-$47. thekentstage.com