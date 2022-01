“Something Rotten”

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadows of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. See it on select dates. The Hudson Players, 41 S. Oviatt St., Hudson. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $15. hudsonplayers.com