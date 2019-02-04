Touchable Art at the Courthouse

Summit County Courthouse 209 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Summit County Probate Court and Summit Metro Parks will display sketchbooks created by county residents in the atrium of the courthouse. These unique works of art were created during the Nature Drawing for Adults program at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm. This interactive design is meant to be touched, examined, appreciated and enjoyed. The works will be displayed on music stands on loan from Akron Public School's Fine Arts Department to make them accessible to employees and visitors. Summit County Courthouse, First Floor Atrium, 209 S. High St., Akron. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Free. summitmetroparks.org

