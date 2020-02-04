Abba Mania

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

This Abba tribute band takes you back in time by recreating one of the world’s finest pop groups in a live stage performance. Join in and enjoy all your favorites including, “Mamma Mia,” “Voulez Vous,” “Dancing Queen,” “Winner Takes It All,” “Super Trouper” and many more. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $40. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
