2/5 All Grateful Dead Show featuring the JiMiller Band% JiMiller "blends together blues, country, Cajun, old rock 'n' roll, jazz and bluegrass into a musical Americana that is both fresh and timeless.” However, the band is best known for its freeform improvisation rock that was made famous by The Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com
