Celine Opdycke & Dan Bruce: An Afternoon of Jazz

to

Wadsworth Public Library 132 Broad St, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281

Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) and the Wadsworth Public Library present guitarist Dan Bruce and jazz vocalist Celine Opdycke in a program of jazz tunes arranged for guitar and voice. The program is free, but reservations are recommended Wadsworth Public Library, 132 Broad St., Wadsworth. 3 p.m. Free. ormaco.org

Info

Wadsworth Public Library 132 Broad St, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Celine Opdycke & Dan Bruce: An Afternoon of Jazz - 2022-02-06 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Celine Opdycke & Dan Bruce: An Afternoon of Jazz - 2022-02-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Celine Opdycke & Dan Bruce: An Afternoon of Jazz - 2022-02-06 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Celine Opdycke & Dan Bruce: An Afternoon of Jazz - 2022-02-06 15:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 3, 2022

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

February 4, 2022

Saturday

February 5, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required