Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) and the Wadsworth Public Library present guitarist Dan Bruce and jazz vocalist Celine Opdycke in a program of jazz tunes arranged for guitar and voice. The program is free, but reservations are recommended Wadsworth Public Library, 132 Broad St., Wadsworth. 3 p.m. Free. ormaco.org
Celine Opdycke & Dan Bruce: An Afternoon of Jazz
Wadsworth Public Library 132 Broad St, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
